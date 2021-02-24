Guess who’s going to witness her ‘Papa’ playing his first cricket match? It’s none other than Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika Kohli. Reportedly, the new mother has flown to Ahmedabad to cheer the Indian cricket team captain and husband Kohli. Read to know the scoop below.

The couple welcomed their baby girl earlier this year on January 11, 2021, and revealed her name later in an Instagram post.

Virat Kohli is in Ahmedabad ahead of a match against the England cricket team. Anushka Sharma also flew earlier today with daughter Vamika Kohli and guess who’ll be seeing ‘Papa’ playing for the first time? It’s this little munchkin.

The match is taking place at Motera Cricket Stadium in the city.

Revealing her name a while ago, Anushka Sharma shared it with a heartwarming message on her Instagram that read, “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy 🤗”

What a cute picture this one is!

Anushka Sharma was reportedly admitted to the Breach Candy hospital and delivered her baby there back in January.

Renowned photographer, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram where he revealed that none of the relatives of Anushka and Virat Kohli was allowed to come to the hospital. No flower bouquets, chocolates or paps were allowed near the hospital vicinity because of the COVID-19 protocol.

