Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Master was huge box office success when it was released last month during the Tamil harvest festival of Pongal. Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s performance in the film received critical appreciation.

Vijay Sethupathi’s villainous role of Bhavani, who starts off as a victim of circumstances, becomes a child-murderer and uses the children from juvenile homes for his nefarious purposes. The film showed that he even doesn’t think twice to resorting to more murder.

Now the actor has opened up about his experience playing badie in the film. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the 43-year-old actor said, “Whether it is good or evil, it is all within all of us. It’s up to us to tap which side of our personality we want to show. I can tell you with confidence that I am not a basically good guy. But I want to be a good guy.”

However, for him the villain’s brutality with children became worrisome. Initially, the makers wanted to show Bhavani to perform actual killings of the children but the makers changed their mind.

Vijay Sethupathi said, “The idea of killing two kids in Master really worried me. I didn’t want to make the violence anything but disturbing for the audience. The director and I had several discussions on this. We decided not to show the actual killings of the children. We wanted to show how evil the man is.”

Sethupathi also said that playing the role of a villain had a cathartic effect on him. He said, “When I play a violent character it is like cleaning my house and throwing all the dirt outside.”

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Xavier Britto and features Anirudh Ravichander’s chart-buster music.

