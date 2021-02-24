Bollywood legendary actress Sridevi passed away back in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. Her untimely demise left a void in the world and we miss her dealy every day. The Chandni actress passed away before her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s big Bollywood debut and Boney Kapoor later revealed how the late actress prepared her daughter for future comparisons in the world.

Janhvi received positive feedback for her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and critics appreciated her performance too.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor opened up on how her wife prepared Janhvi Kapoor to not take comparisons to her heart and said, “We knew that Janhvi would be compared with her mother. Sri knew it too, and it worried her. She prepared Janhvi for these inevitable comparisons.”

Janhvi also later spoke about it and said, “I am her daughter so zaahir hai ki main unki tarah hi dikhungi (It’s obvious that I would look like her). But my mum holds such a strong space in people’s heart and had a very personal connect. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am given an opportunity to create my own identity. I don’t think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and to people’s lives was greater than what any artiste could.”

Sridevi’s demise back in 2018 came as a shock to the entire world. She was the first female superstar of Bollywood and her contribution to cinema was incredible.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor is surely making her late mum proud by delivering back to back amazing performances.

