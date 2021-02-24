Advertisement

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones is popular for her humour and funny social media posts. While she often takes a dig at people, the best thing about her is that the author and former actress has the talent of making fun of herself as well.

Twinkle took to Instagram today and shared yet another funny post. In the picture, she can be seen performing some activity while her hair covering the face. But it’s the context in which she and Akshay Kumar‘s son Aarav gave the pic that’s funny.

Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna has shared what Aarav wrote on the family WhatsApp group. The text read as saying, “Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden.”

Captioning the post, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a ‘bent-over reverse dumbbell fly’ a term I would not even know a year ago. #workingatit”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Earlier in January, Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna celebrated 20 years of marriage. Talking about the same, the superstar posted their couple pic on Instagram. In the image, Akshay is seen sporting a white shirt while Twinkle is hugging him from the back dressed in a stunning royal blue ensemble.

The actor captioned the image: “The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership…twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near…Happy anniversary Tina.”

Twinkle dropped a red heart emoji in Akshay’s comment section.

She also shared the same picture on Instagram and shared that Akshay is the beauty and the brawn in their marriage.

She wrote: “You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete (that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K.”

