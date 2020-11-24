Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. Maybe that is why many call her the queen of controversies. The actress never takes a step back, and boldly expresses her opinions and views.

Advertisement

Kangana has been quite vocal especially after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and since then she has invited a lot of trouble for herself. But, this time we are not here to talk about her troubles, but something which might bring a sigh of relief for the actress. Continue reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to reports in Times Of India, The Bombay High Court directed Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the Mumbai Police on January 8. This news came out on Tuesday after a first information report (FIR) has been lodged against them for allegedly instigating communal tension through their social media posts. The court has also ordered no coercive action against the Ranaut sisters until then.

“Bombay High Court directs actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8; asks the police not to take any action against them till then” tweeted ANI. Check out the tweet below:

#UPDATE | Bombay High Court directs actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before the police on January 8; asks the police not to take any action against them till then. https://t.co/CTL1eP5ddZ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

On Monday, Kangana and her sister had filed a petition in the Bombay HC seeking to quash the registered FIR against them by Mumbai Police. This FIR was filed after a casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed, stated that the sisters were trying to create hatred and communal tension between Hindus and Muslims through their social media. Following this, the Bandra Magistrate Court directed the police to investigate the case.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Well, we know that now even the actress might have gotten used to the constant troubles and controversies. Maybe that is why she does not get affected much. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Prabhudheva Says, “It Was Never A Digital Release For Salman Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube