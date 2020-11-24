90s kids will agree that there teenage has gone in crushing over former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley. Even though she isn’t active in the Hindi film industry these days, she is remembered for glamming up the films like No Entry, Thank You, Golmaal Returns, Red and many others.

The extremely gorgeous actress is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag since 2011 and is a mother of twin boys Winston Haag and Viraaj Haag.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Celina Jaitley opened up about nepotism and how good or bad it is. She also opened up about how star kids in Bollywood are immune to s*xual harassment.

“In my humble opinion, ‘nepotism’ is not bad, if there is a successful transition from one generation to another, which merits talent, but when it does not merit talent and blocks the entry of new talent then there is a big problem. Well, Nepotism is present in each and every sector in our country, right from Politics to the Entertainment industry to even business. Despotism favours the despot, nepotism favours the despot’s genes. One of the main things that I would like to point towards is that the children from film lineage have natural immunity from the s*xual harassment that exists in Bollywood, other than that everyone has to work hard, some have to work harder than others.”

Celina Jaitley who celebrates her 39th birthday today also shared her celebration plans amid pandemic. She said, “We are amidst a second wave lockdown in Austria so it’s going to be cosy by the fireplace in our tiny alpine village estate.”

Earlier in May, Celina talked about her experience of giving birth to twins. The actress said that she used to feel “extremely weak” after giving birth to her twins, adding that weight training helped her a lot post-pregnancy.

“When I gave birth to my first set of twins, I realized that after delivery a woman’s body becomes very weak and we need to take special care of ourselves. I was low on vitamins, energy, bone density, and calcium,” Celina said while recalling her pregnancy period.

“I would feel extremely weak, especially since I gave birth to twins. Weight training helped me a lot post-pregnancy. Not just in keeping me fit but to also continuously keep me strong. Weight training increases muscle quantity in your body which is very, very good for health,” she added.

