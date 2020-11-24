In the past few days, a lot of Bollywood stars took off for a vacation in the Maldives. They shared pics and videos on their Instagram pages. Some of the celebs who had gone for a good vacay are Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh etc. It looks like actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi isn’t pleased with them posting their pics as the world is dealing with the pandemic.

Nikhil has slammed these celebrities who have posted photos on their Instagram pages. He believes that what the celebs are doing amid the pandemic is plain stupid. His reaction was a reply to journalist Barkha Dutt’s tweet.

Barkha Dutt had first pointed out the rise in COVID-19 cases in India while celebs are holidaying in the Maldives. She had tweeted, “With apology to #Maldives but I just cant bear to see one more sun-kissed, rippled water image from there while our COVID numbers surge & jobs plummet. Its sort of the November version of Banana Bread & Celebrities would be be well advised on the tone-deafness of it.”

To this, Nikhil Dwivedi responded, “Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid.”

Check out his tweet below:

Absolutely. Then we r surprised at the suddenness of the backlash the movie industry receives for unrelated reasons. We r so self-absorbed &so oblivious to what’s around us tht we appear unempathatic. Let me also assure it’s not like they r heartless, none are.. just plain stupid https://t.co/cnTPnKk3tZ — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) November 23, 2020

A few people quoted his tweet and agreed with him. One person wrote, “Finally. Someone said it. It absolutely reeks tone deaf and exhibits Bollywood’s narcissism and petulant need for attention.”

Another person shared Nikhil Dwivedi’s tweet and posted, “They are those people who promoted ‘after pandemic please do support our local brands, spend holidays in our own country..'”

Do you agree with Nikhil? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

