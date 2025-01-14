A few years ago, it was announced that Shraddha Kapoor would star in a film called Nagin. However, the movie never saw the light of the day and seemed to have been shelved. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has now finally shared a positive update about the project.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Nikhil shared a picture of Nagin’s script on Instagram, hinting that the movie might go into production soon. While Shraddha had earlier expressed her excitement about the film, it is not yet confirmed if she is still attached to the project.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Shares Positive Update About Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nagin

On January 14th, Nikhil Dwivedi shared a picture of Nagin’s script on his Instagram story. The title read, “Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love and Sacrifice. ” The title page also included the creatives’ details and mentioned, “Created and Developed by SAFFRON Magicworks.”

Nikhil captioned the post, “Makar Sankranti and Finally…,” hinting that the movie could begin production soon. Based on a shape-shifting snake, Nagin was planned as a trilogy, with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

In 2020, Shraddha shared her excitement about playing Nagin and wrote on Twitter (now X), “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I grew up watching, admiring, and idolizing Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen, and I have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.”

In 2022, reports surfaced that the film might be shelved, but Nikhil denied the rumors.

“The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to,” he said in another interview with Pinkvilla.

Shraddha was last seen on the big screen in Stree 2, which shattered box office records and became the highest-grossing film at the time. Producers Maddock Films have already confirmed a third installment of the franchise.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Says She Wants To Direct Karan Johar In A Film: “I’ll Give Him A Very Good Role”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News