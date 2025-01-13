Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Karan Arjun by Rakesh Roshan has achieved a cult classic status over the years. It will turn thirty this year. Salman and SRK share an excellent rapport on and off screen, and they share loads of stories from the sets of this 1995 classic. Salman once revealed that he had shot Shah Rukh once on the film’s set, shocking Rakesh Roshan and others. However, he, too, was startled during the incident. Scroll below for the deets.

As mentioned above, the film was released in 1995 and featured an ensemble cast with Salman, Shah Rukh, Raakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, and Kajol in the leading roles. Amrish Puri played the antagonist, while Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet, and Aasif Sheikh were in the supporting cast. It was reportedly the second-highest-grossing film of that year and received multiple accolades.

According to Siasat’s report, Salman Khan, in one of his appearances on Aap Ki Adalat, shared an incident that occurred place on the sets of Karan Arjun. He revealed firing a bullet at Shah Rukh Khan. It was a part of a prank. He recalled, “During shooting, there are blank guns. I got a blank gun from action director Bhiku Verma. A party was going on, and Rajasthani folk dancers were present. I told Shahrukh, I’ll call you for a dance, you refuse, and then we will engage in a scuffle, and here’s a blank gun. I will fire a shot at you, and you will fall down.”

Salman noted that Shah Rukh behaved as if was reluctant about the whole thing. The Tiger star pulled Shah Rukh’s hand, and they pushed each other, and a scuffle started between them. Amidst that, Salman took out the gun and fired the shot at SRK, as planned. After being shot, Shah Rukh somersaulted and fell.

Salman Khan explained, “For ten minutes, I stood with red eyes and said, Koi Nahin uthega, Sabko Maar Doonga. Rakesh ji’s hands started trembling. I said, ‘Shahrukh Uth, Shahrukh Uth. When Shahrukh didn’t wake up, Sohail and Bhiku Da panicked. I checked my gun. Suddenly, Shahrukh started snoring. So, the Pathaan was at last alive. I again fired 3-4 shots, and everybody started laughing.”

He also praised the Pathaan star and said, “I think Shah Rukh is the best performer of the industry. There’s no need to say this. This performance was much better than Arjun’s performance. Everybody was convinced, and many were trying to flee the set. It was a good experience.”

In November last year, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun was re-released in the theatres.

