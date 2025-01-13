Madhuri Dixit is a name not unknown to film enthusiasts. She started her film journey in the early 80s with Abodh. In the early years of her career, Madhuri once almost refused to do a movie because of this actor, who is famous for his villainous and lecherous characters in movies. She reportedly broke into tears because she did not want to do a molestation scene with the legendary actor. Scroll below for the deets.

Madhuri is famous for her timeless beauty and dancing skills and for dominating the male-dominated industry at the peak of her career. Even today, actors and actresses would give anything to share the screen with her. She was among the country’s highest-paid celebrities throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Madhuri was on a brief hiatus but returned after a few years to woo and sway her fans with grace and beauty.

Madhuri Dixit has played several roles over the years, but that does not mean she enjoyed them all. According to the Indian Express, Madhuri almost refused to do Prem Pratigya because of Ranjeet, who is renowned for playing villainous characters in movies. The Devdas actress did not want to share the screen with him. The veteran actor once shared the story in an interview with Radio Nasha.

Ranjeet’s characters often abused and molested women on the screen, thereby resulting in hesitation. It was monotonous for the actor, and while talking about it, he recalled the incident with Madhuri on Prem Pratigya. He recalled, “Madhuri Dixit almost refused the film Prem Pratigya. She started crying in the makeup room, absolutely refusing to do the scene. I had no idea what was happening; I would come to set for two hours. She was playing a poor man’s daughter, and I was supposed to molest her.”

He continued, “The fight master Veeru Devgan said that they’d keep rolling non-stop and capture everything. Nobody bothered about me when the scene was done. Normally someone would ask me how it went. But this time, everybody surrounded Madhuri. She said that she never even realized that I’d touched her, which was a great compliment. I respect all women, whether I know them or not.”

For the unversed, Prem Pratigya was a romance drama released in 1989. It featured Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and was a remake of the Tamil movie Vandichakkaram. Madhuri even received a Best Actress nomination at the 35th Filmfare Awards.

