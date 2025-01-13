Shah Rukh Khan is known to share a close bond with actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia Deshmukh. However, did you know that once the superstar expressed his desire to marry Riteish? And the reason for the same will definitely crack you up. The reason had a special connection with an iPhone.

In a throwback interview with Mashable India, Riteish Deshmukh went on a trip down the memory lane and revealed how, back in the day, getting an iPhone was very difficult in India. However, the Ved actor managed to get two iPhones during an abroad trip. Knowing that Shah Rukh Khan is a tech enthusiast, Deshmukh sent one of the iPhones to the superstar. He then recalled getting a call at 11 pm in the night from SRK and said, “And I remember by 11 o’clock, I got a call from him. He told me ‘Riteish, arey ye kya cheez hai yaar ye toh mind-blowing hai.'”

Riteish Deshmukh furthermore revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was so pleased with the gift that he went on to say, “I want to tell you one thing. I am ready to marry you.” In another interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, Riteish also gave a sneak-peek at what goes inside a usual dinner party or get-together at the megastar’s home Mannat.

The Lai Bhari actor revealed that the earliest food served at Mannat is at 3 am. He furthermore said that Shah Rukh himself goes to see off every guest at the end of the party. Riteish Deshmukh said, “Whenever there is a get-together at Mannat, if you want to leave home early, then the food is set at 3 am. But the best thing about Mannat is that the host, when you are leaving and walking towards your car, he comes himself and opens the door of your car, to say goodbye. And that is Shah Rukh Khan for you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen as a host for Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The show emerged as one of the most successful seasons of Bigg Boss Marathi. Shah Rukh on the other hand, will be seen in the crime-thriller King opposite Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter, Suhana Khan.

