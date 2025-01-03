Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film, The Archies saw the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. If rumors are to be believed, the two bonded quite well on the sets of the show and have been dating for quite some time now. Now, the dating rumors have been further fueled after the pictures of the duo together from a New Year party has been going viral like wildfire.

Yes, you heard that right! The rumored lovebirds were apparently together at a New Year bash along with some of their other friends. Agastya Nanda’s fan club shared some pictures which has now aggravated these speculations. In one of the pictures, Agastya and Suhana Khan can be seen posing with two of their friends. Nanda can be seen closing the eyes of one of his friends and looks dapper in a grey striped shirt.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in a sleeveless white shimmery bodycon dress. She has kept her hair open and opted for a ravishing makeup. But the picture is enough proof that the duo were together for the New Year bash.

In another picture, Suhana Khan can be seen hanging something in a beautiful lit-up tree-like structure. We can see Agastya Nanda standing beside her and looking at the structure. Well, it seems that the two had a blast while ringing the New Year together.

The dating rumors of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. They have been spotted together in many occasion. According to reports, their families are also aware of their close bond. Agastya’s mother Shweta Nanda was also seen commenting in many pictures of Suhana on the latter’s social media handle. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen alongside her father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the film, King. While Agastya will reportedly be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.

