Bianca Censori is gearing up to mark a milestone—her 30th birthday—on January 5, 2025, and she’s celebrating in true luxury. According to the Mirror, the architect and model will join her husband, Kanye West, family, and friends at a five-star resort in the Maldives, with a price tag of $6,000 a night.

Despite a controversial past, Kanye—who was seen DJing at the resort and even spinning a Taylor Swift track—appears happier than ever, embracing his wife and sharing moments of joy.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Spent Time In A Secluded Island

The couple, known for keeping their relationship relatively private, spent their New Year’s on a secluded island. Sources revealed that while they originally planned to celebrate Bianca’s birthday in Dubai, they swapped plans for the tranquil, paparazzi-free Maldives. Reportedly in high spirits, Kanye West even appreciated the warm reception from fans who greeted him in the quiet getaway.

According to The Sun, a source said, “They planned to celebrate Bianca’s birthday in Dubai but switched their plans and headed to the Maldives. Kanye was really happy to see there were no paparazzi on the island and he’s been welcomed by a lot of fans.” With the rain keeping them indoors at times, the couple made the most of their luxurious villa, with Kanye indulging in a few rounds of The Last of Us 2 on his PS5.

The source continued, “He is flying in some of Bianca’s family for her birthday and they have been villa hopping at the resort and enjoying the amenities. It has been raining so they had to spend some time holed up in the room and relaxing, Kanye has been playing video games like The Last Of Us 2 on PS5.”

They added, “But they plan to party for Bianca’s birthday on Sunday and make it a special occasion.”

Kanye West Is Also Accompanied By His Friends In The Private Getaway

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are not just spending their time in relaxation mode—friends like Renzo Rosso, the founder of Diesel and Maison Margiela, have joined the couple to villa-hop and enjoy the resort’s many offerings, including an award-winning spa, sports like tennis and volleyball, and even art classes.

This birthday celebration comes right after the couple marked their second wedding anniversary on December 22. While rumors of marital troubles swirled around the couple in recent months, their shared vacation and evident happiness seem to put those whispers to rest.

