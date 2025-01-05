Salma Hayek is hailed as a sex symbol in the industry, but dealing with that image was a bit difficult for the actress. She once spoke about her views on plastic surgery and being stereotyped in Hollywood. Hayek is one of the most influential figures in the industry, but to achieve that, she had to struggle a lot. People even told her that she could never make it in Hollywood. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress started her journey with Mexican telenovelas and then slowly made her place in Hollywood. Hayek established herself with films like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Dogma. She spoke about facing racism in Hollywood and told Drew Barrymore that the actress was told over and over that she would never make it in this town. They said she would only play a prostitute, drug dealer’s wife or girlfriend, or housekeeper.

According to ExtraTV’s report, Salma Hayek once appeared on the cover of Allure Magazine when she spoke about plastic surgery and her sex symbol status. The actress said, “My boobs, they’re not bad, by the way. I’m not complaining about them.” The Eternals star has often been questioned about her voluptuous assets as well. She once mentioned that her breasts grew after hitting menopause. She also added, “I’ve never had anything done on my face. I’ve never had dermabrasion or peels or injections of any kind, nothing.”

She also spoke about her sex symbol status and how she was stereotyped in the early days of her career. Salma recalled, “When I first started, I found that I had to play the part of something they could swallow in Hollywood, which was the sexy Latin girl. I was not dressing like that in Mexico.”

The actress spoke about facing racism in an interview with Drew Barrymore, saying, “I had been told over and over and over, ‘You’ll never make it in this town; you will only play a prostitute, drug dealer’s wife or girlfriend, and housekeeper because there’s no other roles for you.'” Then Robert Rodriguez gave her a role in Desperado, which helped her gain recognition in the industry.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was last seen in Channing Tatum starrer Magic Mike’s Last Dance. She also appeared in Angelina Jolie-helmed Without Blood, which premiered in the Special Presentations section at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

