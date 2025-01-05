Moana 2 is still unbeatable at the box office and has been reaching new milestones every now and then. It has now surpassed Wonder Woman and Toy Story 3 to achieve two amazing feats in the United States. The film has entered its sixth three-day weekend and is expected to earn winning numbers once again. Scroll below for the deets.

Toy Story 3 was released in 2010 and featured an ensemble voice cast that included Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Estelle Harris, Jeff Pidgeon, Jodi Benson, John Morris, Laurie Metcalf, and R. Lee Ermey. The animated feature collected $415 million during its domestic run, and worldwide, the film accumulated a total of $1.06 billion.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine led Wonder Woman, which was released in 2017 and was directed by Patty Jenkins. It was a box office success that collected $412.8 million in the US and $823.97 million worldwide. Now, based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 has surpassed both the films’ domestic totals to achieve two new titles in the United States.

According to the report, the Disney feature collected a strong $4.1 million on its 6th Friday, showcasing one of the best holds from last Friday, dropping -35.9% despite Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 playing in the theatres. The sequel has thus hit a $416.9 million cume at the domestic box office. It has, therefore, surpassed Wonder Woman’s $412.8 million domestic haul as the All-Time Top 40 highest-grossing film in North America.

Moana 2 has also surpassed Toy Story 3’s $415 million to become the 9th highest-grossing animation of all time at the US box office. The animated feature is eyeing a $14 million to $17 million on its 6th weekend.

It is less than $5 million away from hitting the $500 million mark overseas and currently stands at $496.6 million cume. The worldwide cume of Moana 2 stands at $913.45 million. The film received an “A-” CinemaScore, indicating a strong positive audience reception, which is significant in predicting box office success.

Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27.

