Kartik Aarya recently celebrated his 30th birthday and was flooded by good wishes on social media from her friends, fans and Bollywood stars. Deepika Padukone who shares a great bond with the actor also took to Instagram stories and wished the actor a happy birthday.

However, her birthday wish was extra special as the star actress expressed her wish of working with him in a fun film. “May we sign a fun film together this year” she wrote.

Now what followed has made all the fans excited. And even we think that it could indeed be a way of dropping a hint about an upcoming film. To Deepika Padukone’s message, Kartik replied, “Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main la raha hoon”

Soon Deepika Padukone replied, “Sir mere saare dates aapke”

Now that looks like a major hint. Isn’t it?

Last year in December, Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone took everyone by surprise as both of them danced on “Dheeme Dheeme” song from Pati Pati Patni Aur Woh live at Mumbai Airport. Deepika wanted Kartik to teach her the dance steps for the song and he taught her same at the airport.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 & Dhamaka. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand also has several films in hands. Starting from Kabir Khan’s ’83 along with Ranveer Singh, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, The Intern remake & Pathan.

YRF’s Pathan stars Deepika Padukone in the role of an agent along with Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly the actress will embody an edgy character and will be seen doing a lot of action. She is right now juggling between the sets of her Shakun Batra directorial and Pathan. It has been learnt that the film will be a part of the upcoming spy universe by the production house. The film is being held by War director Siddharth Anand.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

