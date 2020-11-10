Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan channelled his inner maharaja in a new post on social media. In an Instagram picture, he is seen wearing an Indian gold-coloured ensemble paired with a diamond neck piece.

He completes his regal look with a flowing hair style and a beard.

“Maharaja Koki Rai Bahadur,” Kartik Aaryan dropped a funny caption with the image, which currently has 212K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a flirtatious caption on social media with a picture flaunting his scruffy look. In the snapshot the actor had posted on Instagram, he flaunted long hair and a beard. Sun rays falling on his face completed the impact.

The actor will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

What are your views on Kartik’s Maharaja look? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

