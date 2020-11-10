It doesn’t seem like the Narcotics Control Bureau is leaving Arjun Rampal and girlfriend/partner Gabriella Demetriades. As per latest updates, another raid was conducted at the Rampal residence this morning. Scroll down to know more details about it.

Advertisement

Yesterday morning, the NCB raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai. Both Arjun and Gabriella will have to appear before the bureau tomorrow, November 11.

Advertisement

Now as per the latest update in the case (via Spotboye), another raid was conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai residence this morning. In this raid, electronic gadgets from Rampal’s residence have been seized. ANI also revealed that the NCB questioned Rampal’s driver and took electronics like laptops, mobile phones, tablets and certain documents.

NCB officials have quashed rumours regarding no substances being found at Arjun’s residence. An NCB official confirmed that they had found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. TOI quoted an NCB official, Sameer Wankhede, saying, “Reports about nothing was recovered is not true, we conducted searches and found medicines that fall under the NDPS act. We have summoned Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella to the NCB on November 11 and November 12.”

The narcotics bureau conducted this raid after Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisialos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB once again. He was earlier granted bail after his first arrest. As per online reports, drugs like Hashish and Alprazolam tablets were seized from Gabriella’s brother, when he was nabbed from Pune.

Talking about his arrest, an official has earlier told ANI, “Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in the Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home.”

Shedding light on what happened yesterday at the Rampal residence, during a raid that took place in the morning, officials from the narcotic bureau were seen leaving the actor’s property with a large blue suitcase. Post that, news agency confirmed that the NCB would summon both Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades on November 11 for question in the ongoing drug probe.

This drug case began post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and a drug angel being discovered in it. The agency tweeted the news writing, “Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 11th November. NCB conducted a raid at the premises of Arjun Rampal today & summoned him on 11th November to join the investigation, in connection with a drug-related case.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: RRR: Alia Bhatt’s Shoot Delayed Again Because Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube