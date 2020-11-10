It’s been 3 years since we saw SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2. The film is the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema, and since then people have been waiting for the filmmaker’s next i.e. RRR. The film has been in talks for a long time and was supposed to release on January 8, 2021.

However, the pandemic played a spoilsport and the shooting of the film was halted. Now that the film is back on floors, the makers recently revealed a motion poster featuring Jr. NTR as Bheem. It was also said that Alia Bhatt will soon kickstart the shooting of the film and fans were pretty excited for that. But there seems to be a big roadblock again.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was supposed to complete the filming by the end of Oct. But the shooting has been extended by two more weeks now. The reason is that SLB wants to wrap up the film as soon as possible and then start with RRR.

“Very clearly Bhansali wants to wrap up the shooting as soon as possible. He has extended the current schedule by two weeks so that most of the shooting for Gangubai would be over. After this schedule, there’s one more schedule, and then the film will be complete.” a source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Back in Oct end, it was reported that Alia will join the RRR team for shooting in Hyderabad as soon as early November. A source close to Mid Day said, “Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. The sequence sees the character of Bheem — who had coined the slogan ‘Jal, jangal, zameen’, thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources — having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia’s character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic.”

Well, we wonder what’s the reaction of SS Rajamouli and RRR team to this!

