Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain us with her promising lineup in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and much more. With shootings of the films are resumed, the actress is working at a brisk pace to wrap up the schedules.

Advertisement

Apparently, Alia has been busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. As SS Rajamouli too has started the work on his highly anticipated RRR, the actress will be joining the crew in next week in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

In the week, Alia Bhatt will be shooting with Ram Charan and Jr NTR for RRR. A source close to Mid Day said, “Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. The sequence sees the character of Bheem — who had coined the slogan ‘Jal, jangal, zameen’, thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources — having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia’s character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic.”

We’re damn excited to see the first look pictures of Alia Bhatt from RRR’s set!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood. Fox Star Studios have asked producer Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerjee to keep the film’s run time around two and a half hours, as the duration will ensure good returns from the investment perspective. According to the reports, the last schedule of Brahmastra is expected to start in November and post that, it will be a final wrap for the movie after almost 190 days of the shoot.

According to Bollywood Hungama, “Brahmastra is undoubtedly the costliest Hindi film till date and to make sure the returns are on the point, the stakeholders are leaving no stone unturned. While the bound screenplay of Brahmastra and the rough first cut had a run time closer to the 3-hour mark, the studio suggested the team to cut it down by at least 30 minutes keeping in mind the changing consumption pattern of the audiences, thereby making the film a memorable experience.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni To Join Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin As The New Housemate?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube