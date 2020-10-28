Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is all set to grace India’s Best Dancer. Rumours around the same were rife yesterday and it was being said that the cast would appear on the show this weekend. Now, pictures of Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi and others with Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis have surfaced online and are going viral.

Advertisement

India’s Best Dancer is a dance reality show but is a starry affair in itself. Every weekend, we see some or the other celebrity from the Industry appearing as a guest. Last week, it was Nora Fatehi who graced the show to promote her song, ‘Naach Meri Rani.’ This week it’s going to be Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and others from Taarak Mehta.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah’s Babita, Munmun Dutta, has herself shared the pictures from behind the scenes. She took to Instagram and shared a collage of her photos with Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapur. Along with that, the actress also left a lengthy note mentioning what a dream come true moment it was for her to be a part of the show.

Munmun Dutta began, “Last night our team went on the set of India’s Best Dancer And woaah .. It was INCREDIBLE !! The stage was on fire with fascinating performances and I haven’t had this much fun in a long time. The judges : The very striking and stunning @malaikaaroraofficial mam whom I have been a fan of forever. Our 90’s icon and looks beautiful as ever !! And extremely sweet too.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress continued, “@terence_here Sir is not only a brilliant dancer-choreographer par excellence with an incredible sense of fashion but to our surprise is also someone who has brilliant command over HINDI and Urdu too .. @geeta_kapurofficial Geeta maa is such a SWEETHEART 😍 . Down to earth , loving and adorable to the core. No wonder she is referred as Maa ! I have grown up seeing their work and it was a blessing for me to have shared the stage with them. It’s going to be one heck of an episode. COMING SOOOOOOON”

Meanwhile, a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan page also shared pictures of Dilip Joshi and Tanuj Mahashabde posing with the contestants and the hosts Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nirmal Soni, Jennifer Mistry and Amit Bhatt were a part of the special episode too!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Must Read: Aayush Sharma Receives Warm B’Day Wishes From Jonathan M Tucker, Actor Responds With A Sweet Reply

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube