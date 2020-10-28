Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a lot of twists and turns lately. Recently, we saw Naina Singh, Shradul Pandit and Kavita Kaushik enter the house as wildcard contestants. Now, it seems the makers have already planned another surprise with Aly Goni’s entry into the house. It’s sure to leave at least Jasmin Bhasin excited.

Fans would know, Aly has been actively supporting Jasmin on his Twitter handle. Recently, a troll even ended up calling him Bhasin’s ‘bodyguard.’ But he didn’t hold back and gave a befitting reply saying that is how he maintains his friendships once he commits. So, the viewers can think whatever they wish to.

Furthermore, during the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, it was already mentioned that Aly Goni could enter the house alongside rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Sources close to us revealed that plans of their stay in the house were already leaked, due to which the Yeh Hai Mohobattein actor decided to back out.

But it seems Bigg Boss 14 makers have finally made it work. Aly Goni may be seen entering the house as a contestant in the first week of November. A source close to Times Of India reveals the same as, “Jasmin is already going strong inside the house and Aly will turn out to be a great ally for her. In fact, both of them will be a strong support system for each other. Aly had openly slammed Nikki Tamboli (Jasmin’s arch-rival inside the house) and her team on social media for targeting Jasmin and him in a distasteful manner. What makes the prospect even more interesting is the fact that Jasmin and Aly have always been linked with each other. While they have vehemently denied being a couple, their easy-going camaraderie and sizzling chemistry have often set tongues wagging.”

BB14 makers sure have some dhamaka coming this Diwali season.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin is being loved for her honest and strong nature. She broke down very easily during the beginning of the game. But the Naagin actress has surely pulled up her socks and knows exactly what is expected out of her.

