Aayush Sharma Receives Warm B'Day Wishes From Jonathan M Tucker, Actor Responds With A Sweet Reply

Aayush Sharma who celebrated his birthday on Monday received tons of messages and wished from fans across the globe. He also received a special greeting from Hollywood actor Jonathan M Tucker. The LoveYatri actor responded to this sweet message expressing his fondness for his recent show Kingdom.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Jonathan is well known for his work in films like Charlie’s Angels, Parenthood, Kingdom etc.

Advertisement

Jonathan M Tucker shared a video extending his wishes to Aayush Sharma. Responding to the same, Sharma expressed his fondness for Jonathan’s character in the show Kingdom and urged one and all to check it out on Netflix. Check out the video below:

Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday with family and friends in Mumbai. The actor was treated with a special birthday surprise as his family decorated the house with candles, balloons and pictures tracing his life journey.

On the work front, Aayush Sharma made his big Bollywood debut with the 2018 romantic drama Loveyatri. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming projects which including the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Guns of the North. The film is a remake of the hit Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. As per latest reports, Mahesh Manjrekar has been roped in to direct the gangster drama. The film was initially supposed to be directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film will be shot in various locations in the North of India.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters Seek Urgent Hearing, Fear Arrest By CBI

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube