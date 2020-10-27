Deepika Padukone's Manager Karishma Prakash Is Untraceable, NCB Pastes Notice On Her Mumbai Office Door

The drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is still being investigated by NCB and there is an update in the matter. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau yet again.

Last month many Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and others found themselves involved in the case. While Deepika along with her manager was interrogated by NCB earlier, the latter has been summoned again.

According to NDTV, a notice has been posted on the door of her Mumbai house as she is untraceable.

Deepika Padukone came in the NCB radar after her alleged WhatsApp chats with Karishma went viral. In the chats, they appeared discussing illegal drugs.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak this year. Her upcoming films include ’83 which is slated to release on Christmas this year. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in lead was earlier supposed to hit cinemas in April this year. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed.

Deepika Padukone also recently started shooting for Shakun Batra’s next. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Talking about the film, Deepika had described it a ‘not so light film’. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either… Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema; it’s called domestic noir”.

Deepika Padukone added, “I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

