Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Karan Johar For Littering Goa Village After Wrapping Up Shoot

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reacted to a Twitter video that claimed Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar, has allegedly littered a village in Goa with biomedical waste after wrapping up a shoot featuring Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

“Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so-called big production houses, pls help,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account tagging Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the official Twitter handle of the ministry.

Advertisement

Kangana‘s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by a user who shared a screenshot of a news headline that claims Johar’s Dharma Productions has allegedly littered a Goan village named Nerul with garbage after wrapping up shooting for an untitled film featuring Deepika Padukone.

Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help 🙏 https://t.co/EZfzrIWz06 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 27, 2020

The user also shared a video of garbage and wrote: “Next Time Karan Johar & Deepika Padukone pretends to care about the planet, remember that they threw Biomedical waste, including PPEs from health centres & govt hospitals on a roadside in Goa. For this, an example should be made out of them. Heavy Fine and Public Shaming needed.”

The actress last week claimed that she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: “Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well.”

In a separate tweet, the actress shared awareness against single-use plastics. She was reacting to a user sharing a photograph of Spiti Valley and retorted saying “insensitive, ill-mannered city brats” often litter the beautiful valley.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump During A Shoot With Karisma Kapoor, PICS Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube