Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Nothing can stop the actress, not even her pregnancy. Even though she is nearing her delivery date, the actress has still not stopped shooting for her films or commercials.

Married to Saif Ali Khan, Bebo is already mummy to internet’s sensation Taimur, who will turn 4 in December 2020. During her first pregnancy, Bebo shelled out major goals with her limitless maternity style. But owing to the pandemic, the Good Newwz actress rarely stepped out, and it was really hard for her fans to spot her baby bump, until now. But, the excited maasi could not contain her excitement and posted a video of Kareena wherein we can easily spot her growing baby bump.

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a cute boomerang with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kapoor sisters have reunited for a shoot, and it couldn’t get any bigger. Sharing the video, Maasi Karisma wrote, “Working with the sis always the best #sistersquad #behindthescenes.” Check out the video below:

The cute video sees Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor twinning in white. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is seen sitting on a chair while her makeup artist is busy doing her hair. Lolo is busy in making mirror boomerang video, and Bebo’s big baby bump grabs all eyeballs.

These two sisters were also snapped at Kareena’s balcony shooting for the same project. Karisma gives us girl next door feels with her plain white tee paired over light blue, boyfriend fit denim. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and a ponytail.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a light blue jacket which was zipped entirely till her neck. She wore black leggings below her jacket. This attire again gave a closer look at her baby bump.

Well, we cannot wait to see Kareena and Karisma in a project together. What do you think about this? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

