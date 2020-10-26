Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Now Has Her Own Instagram Filters!

Bigg Boss 14 has certainly raised the popularity of Jasmin Bhasin – in the past, the actor has won everyone’s hearts through Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Dil Se Dil Tak.

In the show, slowly but steadily Jasmin is climbing the popularity charts. Her simplicity and honesty have been loved by her fans a lot. In fact, superstar host Salman Khan is also very fond of her. Understandably, the social media is also going gaga over her.

As the actress is in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin’s team has came up with two new filters called I Love Jasmin and Vote For Jasmin. Since the time the filters have been launched her fans and close friends are continuously posting on social media. Bharti Singh who is close to Jasmin came up and volunteered a demo video of the filters. The actors who have posted with the filters are Aly Goni, Yuvika Choudhury, Arjit Taneja, Meera Deoshtole, Ankur Bhatia, Ansh Bagri, Rohan Gandotra, Akanksha Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Ssumier Pasricha to name a few. And what do her friends have to say about her? She is honest, she is real, she is playing well!

Click here for the filter link. The filter is visible on the phone.

We are not surprised. More power to our girl. Jasmin is also someone who is still being considered one of the most followed contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

