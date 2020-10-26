Bigg Boss 14 saw the entry of 3 wild card entrants – Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh. On Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan dropped the bomb on the existing contestants in the house. The wild card contestants will definitely bring in a lot of drama and entertainment in the house.

Koimoi spoke to Shardul Pandit and asked him if he has seen the show and if he’s happy so far with the situation in there. The BB14 contestant said, “I have seen the show. I have to say that this one is a cracking season. A lot has happened over the past two weeks. The kind of attention the show is getting and the transition that is happening, this is what I wanted. I want the people to watch the show, watch me and know me.”

Often, fans are not happy with Salman Khan’s approach towards their favourite contestants on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. This happens every season and fans start bashing him for being bias. Shardul Pandit was asked if he is prepared for WKV and if he believes the superstar has ever been biased or not. The actor shared, “When I enter the house, then I will have my Weekend Ka Vaar. I can’t have any preparations for that as it is based on the week that we have lived. I personally think that Salman has never been unreasonable. I’ve seen previous seasons and he has been extremely helpful to the contestants.”

The new Bigg Boss 14 contestant added, “At times, if he is telling you that you have gone wrong, it is for your betterment. So, I am not worried. I am more excited. What’s important is if you are doing something wrong and there is someone who tells you about it, it helps one to improve the game.”

Shardul Pandit also talked about his admiration for Salman Khan. He shared, “Also, someone who has grown up watching him, that nervousness will always be there. I cannot NOT be nervous around him. I’ve grown up singing his songs, following his fashion and saying his dialogues. Every time there will be a Weekend Ka Vaar, I will have that baggage ‘Oh, my god! I’m watching Salman Khan. He’s taking my name’. It’s going to happen.”

What do you think of Shardul’s entry in BB14? Do you agree with his views on Salman Khan? Let us know your views in the comments below.

