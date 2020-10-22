In a shocking twist of turns, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed its second eviction in the form of Shehzad Deol. Sidharth Shukla’s team was declared as the losers of the ‘Game Over’ task. Along with Shehzad, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were evicted from the house too. However, the latter two returned into the house and were placed in the red zone!

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Shehzad. In an explosive conversation, the evicted contestant has claimed that this decision was unfair. He also mentioned all about his injury and how it was hidden from the viewers.

Shehzad Deol on being asked what went against him in Bigg Boss 14, said, “Things were working in my favour. It was a reality show based on public voting. That did not happen, it was voting by the housemates, that’s it. Had I known it was supposed to be voting by the inmates, I would have planned my journey accordingly. I have been real and even if you get a poll conducted or ask the audience to vote right now, you’ll get the answer.”

Shehzad Deol continued, “Let’s just look at it like this way – I was injured, it was not spoken about, neither was it shown. Even if I was injured, I was low for a day or two – at max. Aapne housemates ko decide karne ke liye de diya bina mera dikhaye (public ne toh dekhi hi nahi injury). Wo karne ke baad bhi mere paas sabse kam votes aate hai, and then you leave it for the seniors to decide and I get the maximum votes. Sidharth said mai bich me down tha, obviously because I was injured. That wasn’t shown outside and he didn’t mention it, but just nominated me for eviction.

Asked if he was hinting towards all of it is planned beforehand, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant added, “Makers ne jo karna hai wo karte hai. Wo jaise chahenge wo karenge, usme koi right ya wrong nahi hai. But jo wrong mereko laga, ye karne ke baad bhi either you leave me to the public to decide. Even if you’re not doing that, let me at least be a part of the final task, which was the deciding factor. They didn’t let me do anything of it, which I feel was unfair.”

What do you have to say about Shehzad Deol’s claims? Share with us in the comment section below.

