Sisters Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have found themselves in a legal soup yet again. The Mumbai police have summoned the two on several charges, one of which is spreading enmity between groups on the ground of religion. The Panga actor has now acknowledged the summon over a Tweet and has also taken a dig at the Maharashtra government. She has said that she will be coming soon and below are all the details.

As per reports, an FIR was registered against Kangana and Rangoli on Saturday. It is said that it was registered in Bandra Police Station on the order of a local court. Apart from spreading enmity between groups on religious grounds, the two are also charged for sedition.

Reacting to the complaint is Kangana Ranaut herself. She took to Twitter where she said that she would be coming down to Mumbai. She also took a dig at the government just like she does every time since she joined Twitter. “Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi …,” Kangana Ranaut.

Getting in the details, Kangana and Rangoli Chandel have been charged under section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi …. https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

Reacting to the FIR against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s lawyer as per a Hindustan Times report Rizwan Siddiqui said, “My client’s tweets are not used for spreading communal hatred. It spread due to several other reasons… There is a burden of proof on the complainant to show how the post spread communal hatred or who was affected by it. It cannot apply only by looking at the statement.”

“For further comments, I need to see the full complaint along with the other documents referred to and relied upon by the complainant,” Rizwan Siddiqui added.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been an active feud with BMC and Shiv Sena party member Sanjay Raut. Post her verbal battle on Twitter with Raut; we saw the BMC demolish an unauthorised part in her Mumbai office. Kangana has been vocal about the happenings that followed the same.

