Kiara Advani Does NOT Want Hrithik Roshan & Aditya Roy Kapur To Shower, WATCH

If there’s one actress who fans immensely love currently, it’s Kiara Advani. From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Kabir Singh, the actress has made a mark for herself. With her performances, she impressed the moviegoers. In no time, she became everyone’s favourite.

Currently, everyone is looking forward to her film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actress stars alongside Akshay Kumar in it. The trailer created a lot of excitement. Recently, the makers shared the first song ‘Burjkhalifa‘ and fans can’t get enough of it.

The actress recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha to promote Laxmmi Bomb. On the show, Neha asked Kiara Advani some interesting questions. Advani said Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Poo dialogue and talked about being a Bhindi (ladyfinger) lover.

Neha Dhupia then asked her what would these celebs do now that they are stuck inside the house. When asked who will entertain everybody, Kiara Advani took Akshay Kumar’s name. When Dhupia asked about celebs who would never take a bath, the Kabir Singh actress first said, ‘Eeks’.

She then added, “Maybe I can make it sound better. We don’t want this person to take a shower. We just want this person to be all rugged and cool. Maybe both Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur.”

Watch the video below:

We wonder what Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur have to say about the actress’ comments.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani opened up on being trolled sometime ago because people thought she had done botox. The actress shared how she had switched off all her notifications at that time.

On the work front, her film Laxmmi Bomb also starring Akshay Kumar will release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+ Hostar. The actress also has Indoo Ki Jawaani coming up.

What do you have to say about Kiara’s answers on Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

