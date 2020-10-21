Sohail Khan Clarifies About His Family's Zero Involvement In Lanka Premier League

Earlier this noon, Sohail Khan announced his involvement in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) by buying a franchise in it. Since the news was out, social media started to adjoin Salman Khan and his family’s name with the news. But, Sohail has made it clear that there’s no involvement of his family in any way to this.

Sohail brought the Kandy franchisee in the T20 League, which is scheduled to be played from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at Pallekele and Hambantota. He took to Twitter to officially announce the same and also clarify about his family’s involvement.

Sohail Khan Tweeted, “Extremely glad to confirm my participation in the #lplt20cricket as Team Owner Howsoever To clarify the misrepresentation in Media, my participation is in my personal capacity with no involvement of my family in the League or the Team. Let the games begin in November 2020.”

Extremely glad to confirm my participation in the #lplt20cricket as Team Owner Howsoever To clarify the misrepresentation in Media, my participation is in my personal capacity with no involvement of my family in the League or the Team. Let the games begin November 2020 — Sohail Khan (@SohailKhan) October 21, 2020

In his official statement released this, Sohail Khan had revealed, “There is a lot of potential in the Lanka Premier League and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team. Chris Gayle is obviously the Universal Boss, but he is not alone, we have a very good team, a good balance of youth and experience, and I am backing my team to play the final.”

IPG CEO Mr Anil Mohan had also said, “We are committed to create a world class league with LPL and what better way than to spread the message through Bollywood and Sohail Khan. Sohail’s love for cricket is well documented, he will not only add glamour to the whole event, but he is also passionate about the sport. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than him.”

Are you excited for this venture of Sohail Khan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

