Rana Daggubati & Pulkit Samrat's Haathi Mere Saathi Finally Gets A Release Date

The big ticket adventure drama, Haathi Mere Saathi, will have a theatrical release on Makar Sankranti next year. Starring Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat, the upcoming film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

On Wednesday, Pulkit shared details about the film’s release with an Instagram post on his verified account.

“Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us. Be a part of this thrilling battle with #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!” he posted.

Pulkit posted his note with a motion picture of the film featuring him and Rana, besides a herd of elephants amid a jungle backdrop.

The film tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impacts wildlife and human population and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

The Hindi version of the film also features Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat will also be seen in Taish. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Sachdeva and Harshvardhan Rane.

Recently talking about Bejoy, Saurabh Sachdeva said he knows how to get into the space of actors in order to get the best out of them.

“I was in between a workshop with my students when I got a call from Bejoy Nambiar and he asked me to be a part of his next film. We met in his office next day and he narrated me the story of a multi-star cast family revenge drama,” he said.

