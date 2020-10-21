Srinidhi Shetty Gets The Best Gift From The KGF: Chapter 2 Team As Her First Look Is Out!

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the much-awaited movies of Yash. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. Today, the actress Srinidhi Shetty is celebrating her 28th birthday. The former Miss Supranational winner is very active on social media and enjoys a great fan following.

She debuted in the world of cinema with magnum opus KGF. Srinidhi has shot for the remaining portions of KGF: Chapter 2 recently in Bengaluru. Team of KGF: Chapter 2 has given her the best birthday gift. The team KGF: Chapter 2 has revealed a brand new poster which features Srinidhi Shetty as Reena, the daughter of one of the bad guys in the film and Rocky Bhai aka Yash’s love interest.

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and wished Srinidhi Shetty a happy birthday while uploading the poster. He wrote, “Can Love and Brutality Coexist…..? Wishing our Reena, @SrinidhiShetty7 a very Happy Birthday.”

In the poster, Srinidhi Shetty is looking lovely in a black saree, and her intense look on face indeed hints at her powerful performance in KGF: Chapter 2. Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt, he is all set to join KGF: Chapter 2 team. The actor, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will be shooting his remaining scenes in November. His latest grooming video went viral on social media in which he is seen saying, “Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”

Speaking about the birthday girl, Srinidhi Shetty, she has already signed her first straight Tamil film named Cobra opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Koimoi wishes the actress a happy birthday and great success in her career. You can congratulate the actress in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

