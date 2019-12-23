KGF Chapter 2 Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

KGF Chapter 1 starring Yash released a year ago and made a massive impact on cine goers. Yash was applauded by both South Indian as well as Hindi speaking audience for his powerful performance. The film was loved by the people so much that the makers decided to come with the second chapter of the film within a year titled KGF Chapter 2.

The makers recently treated the fans with the first poster from the film which features Yash in a strong avatar. Yash can be seen donning a blue shirt and black pants while pulling a giant wooden object with Kolar Gold Fields workers. This intriguing poster has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ and we are eager to know how much you liked the poster.

Let us tell you how the ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll works. Well, its quite easy! You rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie and we calculate where the particular film stand on the poll. So it will be interesting to look out for Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: CHAPTER 2’s reception amongst the audience.

For the uninitiated, KGF Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag, and released last year in December.

Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of the villain in the film named Adheera. Raveena Tandon will also be playing a crucial role in the movie. The actress may be seen stepping into the shoes of the first and only female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Moreover, there will be a connection between her character and that of Sanjay Dutt’s.

KGF: Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, however, the makers have not revealed its date. The cast of the first film will also return and the sequel, like chapter one, is directed by Prashant Neel.

