KGF: Chapter 2: Final Schedule Of Superstar Yash’s Much-Awaited Film Will Start From Tomorrow, Deets Inside

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited upcoming Indian films. The first part of the Kannada film did immensely well all over India and since then fans have been waiting for its sequel.

Advertisement

A major part of KGF: Chapter 2‘s shooting has been completed already but the film got postponed due to the pandemic. However now with most of the films getting back on floors, KGF’s makers are also not keeping behind.

Advertisement

The latest update is that KGF’s lead hero, superstar Yash will start shooting for the sequel’s final schedule from tomorrow i.e. Oct 8. The most exciting part is that the shooting will wrap up by the end of October. Isn’t it amazing?

Creative Executive Producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films announced the big news related to KGF: Chapter 2 on Twitter. He tweeted, “@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84. (sic)”

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

Ever since he made the exciting announcement, #KGFChapter2 has been trending on Twitter. Netizens are extremely ecstatic with the update and the below tweets are proof.

A fan with username @pragneshb7 tweeted, “as soon as the theatres are opened up directly release KGF2 ppl vl b thrilled #KGFChapter2”

as soon as the theatres are opened up directly release KGF2 ppl vl b thrilled #KGFChapter2 — Pragnesh Balvantrai Patel☀ (@pragneshb7) October 7, 2020

Another one with username @kalamEduVision tweeted, “@TheNameIsYash really wish to see u changing scenario of script and quality of movies with #KGFChapter2 . your fan from north.”

@TheNameIsYash really wish to see u changing scenario of script and quality of movies with #KGFChapter2 . your fan from north. pic.twitter.com/A5sAt4x8Gn — Ashish Sharma (@kalamEduVision) October 7, 2020

Take a look at some more tweets.

The cast of KGF: Chapter 2, including Yash and Prakash Raj, has resumed shooting for the much-hyped sequel in August only.

Among other cast members to face the camera was Malavika Avinash, who is also a politician. She took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the news of the commencement of the shoot, along with pictures.

“After 6 full months… the Covid break is broken. Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth,” she tweeted.

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

How excited are you for this one? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Attacked With #KanganaAwardWapasKar, Netizens Remind Her Of Padma Shri Return Promise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube