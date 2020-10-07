Samantha Akkineni posts wedding anniversary wish for hubby Naga Chaitanya

Telugu star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have completed three years of marriage. On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram to wish her husband on their anniversary.

“You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni,” she wrote.

Along with her note, Samantha Akkineni posted a beautiful picture of the couple dressed in traditional outfits.

Reacting to the post, actress Kriti Kharbanda commented: “Happy anniversary you two.”

Samantha Akkineni and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon’s “Ye Maaya Chesave” in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa.

Samantha Akkineni says that over the years, she has stopped speaking over phone due to unwanted calls, and even her friends and family have to message her. “Im not comfortable with picking up calls because every second or third call is somebody I dont know, who has my number, who shouldnt,” she told IANSlife.

“Even for the food delivery agents, if you want your food delivered and if you don’t want to go hungry that night, you have to give your phone number. And I got so many calls, after my food was delivered, I got follow-up calls like ‘are you really Samantha? Is this Samantha’s number?’ Then the next day seven others call because he would have shared the number with his friends, because its fun to talk about. So it spreads and I can’t even count the number of times I had to change my phone number because of this. But, then again what option do you have?” Samantha Akkineni shared in a video interview.

