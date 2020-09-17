Actor Pulkit Samrat and his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda are painting the town red with their love. The couple keeps posting their pictures on social media. It is evident from the pictures that how much these two are head over heels in love with each other. Recently the actor shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, on Wednesday. We love how these two always m

In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monokini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts. Both the actors make for a lovely couple and indeed look great together. Well, their smile is proof enough that they enjoy each other’s company a lot. Which is why they make sure to take out time for each other whenever possible.

Pulkit Samrat played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number “Sunny sunny” in the 2014 film, “Yaariyan” for the caption.

“Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani… @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote.

The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping. The couple was accompanied by their furry friend and they looked like a happy family.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama, “Taish”.

