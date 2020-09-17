Biopics have become a favourite topic for filmmakers these days. In the past few years, the increasing love for biopics has given most of the directors, producers or actors the courage to step into this genre. We already have seen many Bollywood actors in several biopics. But, today we are here to talk about the Indian Cricket team’s one of the most celebrated player Sourav Ganguly’s biopic. There were reports that Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is going to step in the cricketer’s shoes.

Well, this is not the first time that the actor has signed up for a biopic. Before this too we saw him in Super 30 playing the role of the famous mathematician, Anand Kumar. But, this time we hear that Ganguly has set certain rules for the actor if the Bang Bang actor wants to act in his biopic. Read on to know more on this.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly said that Hrithik Roshan would have to work on his physique and try getting a body like him first. Actually, the cricketer was speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha. When Neha asked about a biopic on the former Indian cricket team captain, Sourav said he could not think of anybody who’d play him onscreen.

When Neha said Hrithik was the closest she could think of, Sourav told her, “But he’s got to get a body like me, first. A lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts.”

Sourav Ganguly also talked about his daughter and revealed that she trolls him. “I remember that I said I’m working on a Sunday and she had just woken up. So, what she was saying is that you work on a Sundays and just see, I’ve woken up at 1’o clock in the afternoon. Because she had just finished her board exams. I think a lot of the trolls is with good humour. A lot of people told me that you should ask your daughter not to troll you on Twitter, Instagram. I say what the hell, she can do whatever she wants. Because I know she’s doing it in a good way and I don’t mind this banter. At least, she’s noticing dad because after 5-6 years she won’t even notice dad also,” he said.

Well, do you agree with Sourav? Do you think that Hrithik Roshan should work on his physique before?

