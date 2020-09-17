Kangana Ranaut calling the industry ‘druggie’ is garnering some extreme reactions. While celebs like Ravi Kishan, Ranvir Shorey are supporting her remarks, fraternity’s members like Jaya Bachchan and Dia Mirza are opposing the harsh words. Now, the latest one to join the war of words is Urmila Matondkar.

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time Urmila has spoke against Kangana. Earlier, she had slammed the Manikarnika actress for her derogatory remarks on Mumbai city and police. Now, addressing Kangana’s latest remarks, the Rangeela actress has shared her strong viewpoints.

While Talking to India Today TV’s Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Urmila Matondkar called out Kangana Ranaut and asked her to give the names of those, who are part of Bollywood drug mafia. She said, “Where are the names? I would like Kangana to actually come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people. Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”

Urmila Matondkar further mocked Kangana Ranaut by quoting, “You have to decide, do you want to constantly play the victim card and non-stop say main toh victim hun, victim hun, victim hun.”

The Rangeela actress further added that it’s true that drug scene exists in Bollywood “but to claim that the entire film industry is all about drug mafia is not just an overstatement.”

“Do you think the honourable Prime Minister would have sought the support of such an industry that has drug addicts in it?” Urmila questioned Kangana Ranaut on PM Narendra Modi’s invite to Bollywood, last year.

Meanwhile, reacting to Urmila’s reaction to her remarks on Mumbai, Kangana said, “I saw a very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, she was completely teasing through the interview. Bully faces and making a mockery of my struggles because she thinks I’m doing it all to please BJP to get a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to understand that for me, it isn’t very difficult to get a ticket. Even Urmila is a soft-p*rn star,” reports Times Now.

