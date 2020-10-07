Mirzapur 2 Trailer Inspires Mumbai Police To Come Up With THIS Hilarious Meme Educating About Lockdown ‘Niyam’

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 released yesterday and created a rage on the internet. The second season (that follows one too many characters plotting revenge against Kaleen bhaiya and his family and associates) has given rise to many memes. And Mumbai Police has now used it to spread awareness.

Dialogues from the trailer of the popular crime web-series, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma, have inspired some hilarious creativity online.

Mumbai Police took to their official twitter handle and shared a meme inspired by the recently released trailer of Mirzapur 2. With the lockdown restriction reducing across the country and people wanting to go back to how it was a year ago, the law keepers have a message for all. Their tweet features a still of Pankaj Tripathi from the trailer but wearing a mask.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “Them: Now that the lockdown is getting eased, shall we take it easy on the COVID-19 precautions? Us: (Picture reading “Neeyam same rahega”)

Many followers of the twitter handle took the comments section asking what will happen if the rules are broken. Some replies read, “But break karnay walo ka kya ?” Another wrote, “Man to bahut kuch hai bolne ka par bhay ka mahaul hai” While a third user commented, “Mumbai police is doing what they do the best”

Not only Mumbai Police, but Surat Traffic Police too took to social media and posted an important message with a dialogue from Mirzapur 2. They captioned the post, “Signal pe toh Munna Bhaiya ko bhi rukna padega #Mirzapur2 #MirzapurTrailer #Mirzapur #suratpolice #suratcitytrafficpolice #gujaratpolice #trafficrules #trafficsignal” The picture read, “Jo aaya hai wo jayega bhi… Bas marzi humari hogi!”

Talking about spreading awareness by using movie clips and images, Mumbai Police has done it earlier too. Yesterday, the Mumbai Police’s twitter handle posted another meme and it featured actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It read, “They: “Why do I have to wear a mask around my friends and colleagues? That’s so stupid!” Me: (Picture reading “For the sake of science, sir.”)

Mirzapur 2 is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020.

