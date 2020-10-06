The much-awaited Mirzapur 2 trailer finally hit the web world today and as expected took the internet by storm. In just 8 hours of its release, the trailer has got more than 7 million views. Talking about the likes, the count is all set to touch 1 million and it’s very much possible that it crosses the mark when you read this.

Be it the bhaukaal of Munna & Kaleen Tripathi or revenge of Guddu Bhaiya & Golu, there’s so much to look forward to the season 2 of Mirzapur. The high octane desi action and terrific dialogues are just icing on the cake.

Now as the trailer of Mirzapur 2 is doing as expected, why not measure your actual excitement regarding the same? Since Mirzapur 2 is releasing with monstrous expectations and the trailer very much justifies it, let us ask you a big question.

After watching the trailer of Mirzapur 2, do you think this season will surpass the heights touched by season 1? Think about it and pick your option from the poll below:

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Priyanshu Painyuli among others. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

Meanwhile excited fans are creating theories around season 2 of the show before its release. One theory suggests that Rasika Dugal’s Beena Tripathi will also seek revenge in the second instalment. Season 1 of Mirzapur didn’t have a happy ending for a lot of characters including our very own Beena Bhabhi. As per the theory, after the things Bauji did to her and made her do, it’s safe to say that revenge will be on her mind this season.

Another theory is about Golu (Shweta Tripathi). It suggests that since the always righteous Golu suffered a great loss in the finale of the last season, this time around, she will undergo a complete makeover and become everything that she stood against.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

