Mirzapur EXCLUSIVE! Ali Fazal REVEALS Hilarious Bloopers Behind The 'Bho***wale Chacha' Scene

It’s tough to get hold of Mirzapur’s Ali Fazal these days, and when we got the chance, we made sure to make the most of it. Today is the day when the makers finally gifted fans with the trailer of Mirzapur 2 and here are we adding masala to the fun.

In our exclusive interview with Ali, we played a super-fun game round with him, which resulted in ‘bhaukaal’ fun. Over the past many months, fans are digging into the internet to know as much trivia about the show as possible.

We have him five trivia about Mirzapur which might or might not be accurate. We asked him to react to these ‘Bhaukal’ Mirzapur trivia. One of those is, “When the very famous Bho***wale chacha scene of Divyendu Sharma was getting shot, many from the cast just couldn’t stop laughing in the first take.”

To which Ali Fazal laughed his heart out initially, and the answered, “No, not me, I remember. This is false. Not the entire cast but some from the cast were laughing because it was so funny. That was such a dark scene and to put a certain tag on someone was funny. It was a very serious moment for all of us; we were totally into it. In fact, we all were quite and silent that day.”

We further probed him to tell what was Divyendu Sharma’s reaction to the scene. He said, “He was having so much fun. Woh mazze le raha tha! He was in his zone. He enjoyed that very much. He got to shoot some bullets; he was making the ‘chacha’ dance on the quirky songs, he was having a party.”

The narrative of Mirzapur Season 2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Fans can also look forward to some exciting twists in the plot essayed by the new talent Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others. Prime members in India and more than 200 countries and territories can finally know the answer to Kaun Lega Mirzapur?, meaning ‘who will take the reins of Mirzapur?’ on October 23, 2020.

Mirzapur 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Watch the interview here:



