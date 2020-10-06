Mirzapur 2: When Ali Fazal AKA Guddu Bhaiya Called Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Bhaiya & Said, “Teri Bohot Yaad Aa Rahi Hai”

As much as we were excited about Mirzapur 2’s trailer, it’s impossible to wait till October 23, 2020, when the show releases on Amazon Prime Video. During the official press conference of the show, we saw all the cast members including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma.

Ali Fazal revealed that there were times that he used to miss Vikrant Massey a lot. The Cargo actor was seen playing the character of Bablu Bhaiya in the first season who happened to be the younger brother of Guddu Bhaiya (played by Ali).

Ali Fazal revealed that this one time, “We were shooting in Lucknow in a location where I had shot some scenes with Vikrant earlier. So I called him up and said ‘Teri bohot yaad aa rahi hai’.”

That’s such a sweet thing to say!

Ali also revealed that his character in the show has been getting immense love from the beginning and is well received by audiences. “The show has been beautifully constructed. It’s hard to top the high of the first season. It was a challenge to take the story forward. Also, the audience has kept us in the news for almost 2 years. That’s been a pleasant surprise,” said the Fukrey actor.

Meanwhile, Ali’s better-half and Richa Chadha shared a lovely post for her boyfriend on Instagram with a beautiful caption that read, “When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr पूर्वांचल! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. ❣️ गुड्डू पंडित is on the way, बस रस्ते में अंडे का ठेला दिख गया था तो थोड़ा खा पी के आएँगे ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha @itsvijayvarma”

Replying to Richa, Prime video commented, “bablu ka, sweety ka, bacche ka, sabka badla lega re tera guddu pandit ✊”

We have to give these OTT platforms for their social media presence.

We can’t wait to see Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya back in action in Mirzapur 2.

