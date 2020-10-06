Mirzapur 2 Trailer Has BAWAAL Written All Over It, These Babu Bhaiya & Mahabharat Memes Are Proof

Mirzapur 2 trailer is here and it’s better than we expected. From Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya to Divyendu Sharmaa’s Munna Bhaiya to Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya, all the ‘Bhaiya’s’ are in form and ‘Naye Niyam Bhi Add Ho Rahe Hai’ this season.

The star cast of the show has become massively popular post the success of the show and fans have been waiting for such a long time for the trailer of season 2.

The Tripathi Khandaan of Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya has taken a rebel with almost everyone in Mirzapur and the famous family has obviously made more enemies than one could possibly handle. This family being constantly on the radar, Tripathi’s will be in constant danger from all corners. The final nail on the coffin might be Munna failing so royally on his last task, which can make things worse for team Tripathi’s.

If you guys remember anything of Mirzapur, you’ll remember how most of the characters were looking for revenge by the end of the season. Ali Fazal‘s Guddu Bhaiya is back, and he’s ‘hulkier’ than before. Why? Because he’s shown playing with a car like a toy in his introductory sequence.

A while ago, the makers have released the trailer of Mirzapur 2 and it’s taking social media by storm. Well, it totally deserves to be after all the wait that the fans have been through. The trailer looks promising and it was difficult to even blink our eyes for a second as it was so god damn intriguing.

It’s refreshing to see how Divyendu Sharma gets a HILARIOUS dialogue to crack an 18+ joke in this tightly edited trailer. Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi get their fair share of ‘seeti-maar’ dialogues.

From Babu Bhaiya to Mahabharat, let’s take a look at some of the memes from social media:

The highly anticipated second season of Mirzapur is announced to release on 23rd October 2020, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s coming up. Ever since the announcement of part 2 for Mirzapur took place, people have been demanding for some glimpse of what’s in store.

