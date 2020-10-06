Mirzapur 2 Trailer Review: It Makes You Feel You Didn't See Anything In The First Part

Mirzapur 2 Trailer Review: After a long wait, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 is out and it carries everything required to create Bhaukaal. The online promotions of Mirzapur 2 have started since a while now. The makers had released some posters and promos earlier which took the excitement on another level. Hence the trailer of Mirzapur 2 had to touch a mark which has been set really high by itself.

So the trailer of Mirzapur 2 has finally released today and one basic thing it has stated is that it’s just a start. After watching the trailer which has so much to promise, I personally can’t wait for the season 2 of the show to release.

The trailer starts with Kaleen Tripathi’s intriguing dialogue, “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi.. bas marzi hamari hogi” Not just the dialogue but the sheer brilliance in the way Pankaj Tripathi delivers it makes you sit and take notice. It won’t be wrong to say that his voice is music to our ears. The way he speaks dialogues in Hindi is so mesmerising and there are not many people who hold magic like that. Moving ahead as Munna joins and promises new rules of the territory, one can’t pretend of not knowing that this season of Mirzapur is going to be full-on bawaal.

But if you think that’s the only two good things about the trailer you must continue watching it. Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit has got into full-on revenge mode. He and Shweta Tripathi’s Golu won’t rest until they kill everyone they need to and rule the Mirzapur. Kyuki ab unko Badla bhi lena hai aur Mirzapur bhi! And in between there is a hell lot of talented people and exciting characters they play. Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi raises the steamy bar of the show. Vijay Varma has entered the show. His character and performance both look exciting especially the face-off with Munna Tripathi. Then there are some raw action scenes, terrific dialogues which will simply blow your brain.

Overall, it’s tougher to wait for Mirzapur 2 now because the trailer is kickass. In fact, the trailer makes us feel like we didn’t see anything in Mirzapur and things are really going to happen in Mirzapur 2 only.

What are your thoughts on the trailer of Mirzapur 2? Let us know in the comments section.

