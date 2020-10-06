Abhishek Banerjee On His New Show PariWar: "Hopefully My Mom Won't Have A Problem"

Actor Abhishek Banerjee may be impressing new-age Bollywood viewers with his intense and often dark roles, but he has a few hysterical facts to share about how his mother reacts to his on-screen looks.

“I have grown up in a middle-class family, but my mother has always been extremely particular of how she dresses and has instilled that trait in me. That is probably the reason I dress the exact opposite way!” Abhishek Banerjee quipped.

“She is always bothered about the way my hair looks or the kind of clothes I wear. If I ask her, ‘did you watch me on that show, how was it?’ All she will have to say is ‘yes, but who did your hair?’,” added the “Stree” actor, who also made a mark as a casting director before getting his break in front of the camera.

In his latest web project “PariWar”, Abhishek Banerjee plays Munna, a male nurse and a romantic at heart who writes poetry.

“Munna is quite different from the ones I’ve played in the past. He is shy and often ridiculed in his town as people find his job effeminate. Fortunately, I am decently dressed in this one, so hopefully my mom won’t have a problem (laughs). Having said this, I feel my mother helps me with a perspective so simple and small yet many times overlooked. She helps me stay grounded, and I feel incredibly grateful for that,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

“PariWar”, a six-part series, is set against the backdrop of Allahabad and follows the life of Kashiram Narayan, a 68-year-old patron, and his estranged family who are squabbling for their ancestral land. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

