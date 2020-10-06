Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Working In Night Shifts As They Get Back On Sets

Bollywood is slowly getting back on set, and this is good news for the cinema lovers amid these testing times. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali resumed work on Gangubai Kathiawadi recently. As per the latest buzz, the actor is shooting for the period drama in night shifts and below is all you need to know about the same.

SLB and Alia got back on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi on October 1 after a halt of almost half a year. There were reports that the filmmaker is planning to begin work with strict precautions following the necessary guideline. SLB was planning to shoot the scenes that require a lesser number of people on sets.

As per Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt is reporting to the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi at 7:00 pm every day and shoots till the wee hours.

“To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup,” says the source.

The same report suggests that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on Alia Bhatt’s solo scene. There are roughly 50 members on the sets every day. The filmmaker has already shot a song with Shantanu Maheshwari. There are more two to be shot. SLB, on the other hand, recently recorded a song with Shreya Ghoshal.

The source adds, “A 50-member team, including the cast, has been hand-picked for this schedule that will see Sanjay sir wrap up Alia Bhatt’s scenes. While television actor Shantanu Maheshwari had filmed his song before the lockdown, the shoot of two more tracks is on the cards.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s bestseller Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film follows the titular character and her journey in Kamathipura. The film was initially slated to release on September 11, but the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

