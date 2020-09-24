Alia Bhatt EXCLUSIVE! Starts Shooting For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi From Today

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been subjected to many speculations right from the beginning of the lockdown in March this year. It was first reported that the filmmaker would demolish his lavish set to save some production cost. Then there were reports that the film will roll by July-end, which obviously didn’t happen.

Now, as per new reports, it was being suggested that Alia would start shooting for the film in October. However, Koimoi now has the latest shoot update of Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per a source close to the development, the actress will start shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film from today. Yes, you read that right.

“Alia Bhatt will start shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi from 5 pm today in Film City. It’s a 5 pm to 5 am shoot. If everything goes as per plan, this could be a 30 to 40 days shooting schedule. During the monsoon, all measures were taken to protect the set, and both Sanjay and Alia are looking forward to start shooting again. All safety precautions have been looked after too,” informs the insider.

Interestingly, Alia was even spotted outside Bhansali’s office yesterday. Alia’s first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled in January, with the film set to release on September 11, 2020. However, because of the pandemic, their schedule went for a toss. A news release date is yet to be announced. It is also rumoured that Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan plays Ramnik Lal, the love interest of Gangubai in the film. However, no one has officially confirmed this news as yet.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, has an interesting line up of films which her fans are waiting to watch on the big screen. These include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Karan Johar’s Takht. While most of the shooting for Brahmastra is done, Alia still has to start shooting for Takht which co-stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. There are also rumours that Alia might reunite with Ranveer Singh once again after Gully Boy for an untitled love story which will be directed by Karan Johar.

