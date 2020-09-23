Alia Bhatt’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has faced the wrath of the pandemic just like many other films. The magnum opus has not only seen a delay in the filming schedule but has also missed its desired release date. As per the latest buzz, maverick filmmaker SLB is planning to resume work on his ambitious project from October. Below are the details regarding how the filmmaker plans to get back on sets.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was to be wrapped by summer 2020 and SLB had announced September 11, 2020, as the release date. But the pandemic hit shores and all plans went for a toss. It is now being said that Bhansali will get back on sets to start shooting with Alia soon.

A report in TOI says, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will begin with shooting solo scenes of Alia Bhatt, which will require lesser people on the sets. Taking all necessary precautions, the filmmaker plans to shoot the elaborate scenes in the later schedule. The idea is to not compromise on the scale of the film.

The report also suggests that the team has planned to employ some cheat shoots for the Alia Bhatt starrer. These will be corrected later in the VFX stage. The sets of the film that have been erected, since a while now, are being sanitised for the team to get back in October.

There is no confirmation yet on when in October will Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt resume work. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s celebrated novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film see Alia play the titular part.

Apart from the Alia Bhatt starrer, SLB also has Baiju Bawra. While announcing the film last year, the filmmaker had set a Diwali 2021 release. With things getting delayed now, will the film meets its deadline is a big question.

As for Alia, she will soon feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

How excited are you for Gangubai Kathiawadi? Lets us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu Claims She ‘Will Break All Ties With Anurag Kashyap’ If Found Guilty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube